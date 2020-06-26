Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is in talks to raise annual natural gas supplies to China by 6B cubic meters to 44B cm via the Power of Siberia pipeline, CEO Alexei Miller says.

In an interview following Gazprom's annual general meeting, Miller also sees gas flows from Russia to China potentially reaching 130B cm in the foreseeable future, thanks to the construction of new routes.

China is continuing to increase gas imports, Miller says, with gas consumption exceeding 300B cm last year and potentially doubling in 15 years.

The company also expects to close a deal on a dollar-nominated eurobond on Monday, eyeing a seven-year note worth $1B.