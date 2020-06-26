Bowing to growing pressure, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is again delaying the release of Mulan - a bellwether for cinemas' July reopening plans - now to Aug. 21.

The film had been previously delayed with pandemic theater closures, and was reset to come out July 24. But a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in numerous states is throwing many reopening plans into disarray.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," says Disney's Alan Horn and Alan Bergman.