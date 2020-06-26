"There is no place for racism in the world and there is no place for racism on social media," says Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) CEO James Quincey, announcing his company will pause all advertising on all social media globally for 30 days.
Coca-Cola reminds it's pausing for 30 days, not joining the boycott announced by Unilever, Verizon, and others.
Following Coca-Cola's announcement, Levi's and Dockers announced they would pause advertising on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram for at least July.
Earlier today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempted to stop the bleeding with a live broadcast aimed at addressing some of these issues. Shares were down 8.3% in the regular session, and lower by 1.45% in after hours action.
Another name of interest in all this is Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and shares fell 7.4% in the regular session, and 1.3% after hours. The House of Jack has lost about 25% of its value in the past two-three weeks.