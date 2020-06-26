Crop trader Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is fined $2M by Chicago Board of Trade parent CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) for violating futures trading rules in 2017.

CME says Andersons executed a strategy to benefit their futures and options position by registering 2,000 contracts of December 2017 wheat futures contracts on Nov. 29, 2017 in an effort to manipulate the spread between futures contracts.

The wheat registrations surprised traders at the time, and CBOT December futures fell sharply the next day, widening the price spread between the December and back-month contracts.

The exchange said Andersons placed bids in futures spreads in anticipation of the market impact of its delivery registrations; the company says it did nothing wrong but decided to settle and avoid additional expense.