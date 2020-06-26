Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is planning to send notices next week to warn more than 2,500 pilots about potential furloughs, CNBC reports, citing an internal company memo.

Delta and the labor union that represent the company's 14K-plus pilots reached an agreement for an early retirement option, but "early retirements alone likely won't be enough to avoid pilot furloughs altogether," Delta's senior VP of flight operations John Laughter reportedly said in the memo.

About 7,900 pilots would be eligible for early retirement, Laughter said.

"We expect our overall demand this summer to be only 25% of last summer's revenue, and we likely remain at least two years away from a return to normal," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a staff note Thursday.