Hershey pauses advertising on Facebook and Instagram

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) joins group pulling advertising from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to protest its content.

This move is part of the #StopHate4Profit boycott, which entails not posting on Facebook for the entire month.

"We do not believe that Facebook is effectively violent and divisive speech on their platform. Despite repeated assertions by Facebook to take action, we have not seen meaningful change. Earlier this month we communicated to Facebook that we were unhappy with their stance on hate speech. We have now cut our spending on Facebook and their platforms, including Instagram, by a third for the remainder of the year", company said in a statement.

Earlier, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Verizon announced there intention to pause advertising on social media platforms.