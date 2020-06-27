Blackstone (NYSE:BX) skipped a fee on a $274M resort mortgage loan, adding to the group that has defaulted on debt through the coronavirus disaster.

The debt is secured on 4 accommodations in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco.

The company had requested various modifications and forebearances with the mortgage administrator stating that the the properties had been closed, and the mortgage was delinquent.

On Friday, Blackstone characterised the resort deal as “a very small investment that had been written down prior to Covid-19 as a result of unique operational challenges”. It added: “We will continue to work with our lenders and the hotel management company to create the best possible outcome under the circumstances for all parties, including the employees.”

