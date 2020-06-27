Blackstone (NYSE:BX) skipped a payment on a $274M resort mortgage loan, adding another to the group that has defaulted on debt through the coronavirus disaster.

The debt is secured by 4 properties in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco.

Blackstone in April had requested various modifications and forebearances with the mortgage administrator, noting that the the properties had been closed.

The resort deal as "a very small investment that had been written down prior to Covid-19 as a result of unique operational challenges," says Blackstone. "We will continue to work with our lenders and the hotel management company to create the best possible outcome under the circumstances for all parties, including the employees."