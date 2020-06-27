Loup Ventures weighs in on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) formal announcement on the transition of Intel chips to its own Apple silicon for Macs.

"Apple's track record with the A-series of chips for iPhone and iPad should instill confidence. Beyond performance per watt benefits, Apple has proven its ability to deliver differentiated hardware capabilities like the Secure Enclave for privacy-centric features, on-device machine learning, and improved power management."

"We expect custom Apple silicon on the Mac to unlock a host of new capabilities that will separate the Mac from Windows-based computers with features that PC makers can't match. iPhones, iPads, and even Macs have increasingly featured custom Apple silicon, like the Apple T2 Security Chip with the Secure Enclave coprocessor for better, faster, more secure authentication (Touch ID, Face ID, Apple Pay, and many other services that work across Apple devices without storing personally identifying data in the cloud)."

On the financial side, Apple is expected to save on costs at scale.

The first Mac with Apple silicon will release later this year, and the company expects the transition to take two years

Shares of Apple have dramatically outperformed over the last year.