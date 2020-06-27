ALX Oncology (ALXO) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Burlingame, CA-based biotech develops cancer therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems. It says lead candidate ALX148 is a next-generation CD47 inhibitor that has a high affinity for the checkpoint but avoids the hematologic toxicities of other CD47 blockers. Initial targeted indications include myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. A Phase 1 dose-escalation study is in process.

2019 Financials: Related-Party Revenue: $4.8M (+132%); Operating Expenses: $24.0M (+52%); Net Loss: ($23.3M) (-34%); Cash Consumption: ($14.2M) (-8%).