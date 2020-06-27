Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $25M IPO.

The Houston, TX-based target discovery and gene-editing company leverages its proprietary neural network platform, Diamond, and artificial intelligence to identify new cancer immunological targets for T cells and B cells. The targets can, in turn, be used to create antibody therapies, T cell therapies, T cell receptor therapies, CAR-T cell therapies and therapeutic vaccines.

It says Diamond can identify and prioritize lists of genes that are highly and specifically expressed in the disease of interest while providing its distribution and methylation status across the entire patient population. It also maps out the exact portion of the gene that will elicit an immune response.

Its pipeline includes a PD-1 inhibitor and cell therapies for blood cancers, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $3.7M (+16%); Net Loss: ($3.7M) (+3%); Cash Burn: ($2.9M) (-32%).