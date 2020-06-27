Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF) may slash more than 7,000 jobs and close 400 branches, sources say.

The cuts appear to be CEO Martin Zielke's response to shareholder criticism over the pace of cost-cutting.

Some executives are skeptical whether cuts of this magnitude are feasible.

Zielke has built a record of missing his cost-reduction targets.

Cost-cutting moves are complicated; labor representatives have half of the seats on the bank’s supervisory board.

Note: Commerzbank suspended its dividend in March. Since the 2008 financial crisis, investors have lost about 90% of their money: