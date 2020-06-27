U.S. cases jump, research points to a much earlier outbreak - Covid-19 update

U.S. viruses rose by 45,450 to 2.49M, the biggest percentage jump since May 15. The 1.9% increase was above the average daily rise of 1.5% over the past week.

Researchers in Barcelona say they have detected the presence of Covid-19 in a waste water sample collected in March 2019, nine months before the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, was first reported. Scientists warn that the results could be linked to contamination between samples.

Florida reported 132,545 cases on Saturday, up 7.8% from Friday. The average increase over the previous seven days was 4.6%.

India infections grew by 3.8%, making it the fourth country with more than half a million cases after the U.S., Brazil and Russia.

Less than 1% of 73,000 New Yorkers tested over the past 24 hours returned positive. Gov. Cuomo urged New Yorkers not to become complacent.

Last week Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months.

Jason Day is golfing solo in round three of the Travelers Championship as a precautionary measure despite testing Covid-19 negative. Seven players have withdrawn from this week’s event so far. There are no spectators at the venue.

Miami-Dade is closing beaches for five days around the Independence Day weekend in response to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.