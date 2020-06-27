Diageo (NYSE:DEO) becomes the latest company to pause social-media advertising, following similar moves by Coca-Cola, Hershey and others.

Diageo strives to promote inclusion and diversity, including through our marketing campaigns," the company tweeted. "From 1 July we will pause all paid advertising globally on major social media platforms. We will continue to discuss with media partners how they will deal with unacceptable content."

On Friday, shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) were pounded on ongoing pushback from advertisers about the platforms' perceived lack of action on racial issues.