Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says a storage tank's floating roof failed at its Beaumont, Tex., refinery, causing thousands of pounds of hazardous chemicals to spill out.

Exxon says it expects cleanup of the spill - which included 8K lbs. of benzene, more than 2K lbs. of ethylbenzene and other chemicals - should be finished sometime tomorrow.

This is at least the third storage tank roof problem at Exxon's Texas refineries in the past year, and Valero Energy also reported roof problems at its Corpus Christi refinery earlier this month.

Exxon recently said it would delay the start of a planned expansion of the 362K bbl/day Beaumont refinery until sometime in 2023, compared with a previous target of 2022.