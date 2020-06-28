Profits at China's industrial firms rose for the first time in sixth months in May, climbing 6% to 582.3B yuan ($82.28B) following a significant recovery in key industries like oil refinery, power, chemicals and steel.

The rebound came after a 4.3% fall in April, and is its sharpest monthly gain since March 2019.

While economic activity in China is improving, "market demand remains relatively weak amid the epidemic, and sustainability of the profit recovery deserves further observation," said Zhu Hong, senior statistician at the statistics bureau.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, YANG, CAF, KBA, GXC, CHIQ, CYB, CHIX