Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, a non-voting member of the FOMC, in an interview with the AP, said one of his main worries about the pandemic is whether states will get enough aid from Congress, given what we know about the last economic downturn.

The "normal we get back to will be less robust than the one we just left," he said in discussing whether jobs would be coming back in industries like restaurants, entertainment and theme parks.

A concern, looking out from 6-18 months, he noted, was whether there would be enough support from Congress, as the 2010-2012 showed that states and the federal government were forced to cut back.

"It would’ve been helpful to have those entities continuing to spend into the recovery," he said, and the case now is similar. Some areas that could use support include job training grants and broadband to help distance learning.

His district is seeing a "wide range" of uncertainty, which could restrain hiring and consumer engagement, which won't be solved until people feel their families are safe.

Barkin recently spoke in a virtual town hall where he discussed how the pandemic is impacting certain segments of society.