AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) signed a $127 million deal with Brazil to provide 30.4 million doses, in conjunction with Oxford University, of its experimental vaccine.

Two separate batches are to be produced in December and January, should the vaccine be determined as safe and effective.

The deal is for the materials to make the vaccine, which will be produced locally, and the entire agreement will cover more than 100M doses.

The shot will be first targeted at high risk groups and the elderly, officials said.

AstraZeneca is among the few companies cleared to participate in the U.S.'s "warp speed" initiative, and has already signed a deal with the U.S. worth $1.2 billion for development of future doses.