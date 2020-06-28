GM Defense LLC, a General Motors (NYSE:GM) unit, was awarded a $214.3 million order to build and sustain the Army's new Infantry Squad vehicle, which can transport a 9-person squad in all-terrain environments.

The initial order is for 649, with an objective to reach 2,065 vehicles.

All ISV models will be equipped with an occupant and cargo superstructure powered by a 186-horsepower, 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, the co. said, which is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck and leverages 90% commercial off-the-shelf parts.

GM did ~$123 billion in revenues in the year ended December 2019.