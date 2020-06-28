This is a holiday week, but unlike any other, so digging into past July 4th week performances may not be that helpful.

Usually the day before Independence Day is low on volume, a combination of investors leaving work early to get a jump on the holiday and those taking more time off to travel to see friends and relatives. But with many working remotely, there’s no traffic to beat and staycations will likely be the order of the day.

Focus would also be on gas prices and demand as the summer driving season hits high gear. Still, the week does provide some catalysts for the auto sector.

June auto and truck sales arrive on Wednesday and reopening in some states could juice the expected recovery some. J.D. Power and LMC Automotive predict that total vehicle sales this month fell 25%, a smaller decline than 29% in May and the low drop of 40% for April.

A problem to the rebound could be incentives drying up, with automakers able to only offer so much. Incentives are on a pace to hit $4,411, which would be a record for June and up $445 from the same month a year ago.

The same day Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report its quarterly deliveries – one of the toughest periods to gauge given that factories were shut and then started up again. The consensus is for 69K in Q2, but analysts have been upping their forecasts.

“Investors would like to see actual numbers out of China, although management might not provide that much transparency,” Bill Maurer wrote on Seeking Alpha Friday.

Maurer forecasts 89,830 vehicles delivered, which would be “a decline of more than 6,000 vehicles over Q2 2019, despite Tesla having opened the Shanghai factory since then, as well as launching the Model Y this year.”

Thanks mainly to Tesla, the First Trust Nasdaq Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) is up more than 50% from its April lows of the year.

Lucky Numbers?

Casino stocks were one of the first groups affected with COVID-19 began to spread from Wuhan and they are still feeling the swings of the pandemic more than most.

The group took the brunt of the rollback on reopening measures in some states. Nevada was not among them, but the state decided to require masks after a spike in cases.

With shares whipsawed between optimism on reopening and pessimism about a second wave of COVID, any solid data could help direction.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issues its monthly report on revenue and collections, also known as the win report. May saw a plunge of 99.6% in gaming win to about $3.65M. With casinos only reopening in June, a similarly dismal number is expected, but it can give investors some insight into how the companies managed their digital sports betting operations to get some revenue.

On Wednesday the numbers from Macau arrive. Those casinos have remained open aside from a mandatory shutdown in February. But revenue and activity have been way down due to the two-week quarantine required for visitors to the island. This month Macau ordered that travelers from Beijing cannot self-quarantine, but must go to official quarantine locations, due to the spike of cases in the city.