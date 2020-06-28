Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, June 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.31B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.