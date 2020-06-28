Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) joins the list of companies suspending advertising on social media.

“We believe in bringing communities together, both in person and online, and we stand against hate speech,” Starbucks said. “We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policy makers need to come together to affect real change.”

Unilever announced Friday it would stop advertising on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) through 2020. Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have made similar moves.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced measures to deal with hate speech.

Facebook sank 8.3% Friday, leading the broader market down.