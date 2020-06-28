Mongolia and Oyu Tolgoi LLC reached an agreement on the State-owned power plant, Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) announced Sunday, affirming the April decision by the Mongolian cabinet over the power supply for the mine.

Mongolia will fund and and construct the power plant at Tavan Tolgoi, while the existing power source agreement was amended. The power plant will deliver "reliable" power for open pit operations and project development, Turquoise Hill said.

Next milestones include signing a power purchase agreement by March 31, 2021, construction beginning by July 1, 2021, and a commissioning of the SOPP within four years from that point.

TRQ's share price has been heavily volatile around the successes and struggles at Oyu Tolgoi, last year rising significantly on positive developments, while plummeting by nearly half just months later.