Asian indices lower on U.S. selloff, 5M virus death

Asian markets continue to rattle following the sharp selloff in U.S. stocks on Friday led by sinking social media stocks, financials and reversals in some COVID reopening plans all brought out sellers.

Most of the Asian economies are reeling under pressure as virus claimed a global death toll of 5M.

Japan recorded 2.30% fall aggravated by the miss in retail sales. May retail sales fell 12.3% Y/Y against forecast of 11.6% by Reuters.

China -0.74% . Hong Kong -1.30% . India -1.32% .

Oil futures continue to drift lower at $37.74, down 1.95% as spike in cases quashes demand.

U.S. viruses recorded the biggest 1.9% percentage jump in daily cases of 45,450 to 2.49M, up from 1.5% of average daily rise over the past week.