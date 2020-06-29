Guidance doesn't come easy in the coronavirus era

Through June 25, at least 218 companies in the S&P 500 - about 40% of the index - have withdrawn or withheld either their quarterly or annual guidance, according to data from Dow Jones.

Another 154 S&P 500 companies have lowered at least parts of their outlooks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, though more than 28 companies have raised expectations.

By sector: Telecommunications, automotive, industrial goods and leisure companies had the highest percentage of guidance withdrawals, while utilities, media, financial services and energy companies have had the smallest percentages.

On average, shares for the companies that have withdrawn or withheld guidance are down 18.2% YTD vs. a decline of 6.9% for the S&P 500.