FDIC looks to modernize bank data collection

The FDIC is kicking off a competition among 20 data and technology firms to develop a new reporting prototype from the more than 3,200 community banks the agency oversees.

"What we would like to do is frankly make the [quarterly] call reports obsolete, and not because we wouldn't have the data but because we would have better data and we would have more timely data," Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in a WSJ interview.

The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated how bank reporting can be out of date. For example, the FDIC wasn't able to brief the public on the first-quarter health of the industry until earlier this month, and that briefing didn't include data past March.