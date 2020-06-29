Historic changes may be coming to travel sector as the coronavirus pandemic reverberates to all areas of the industry.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is assuming a 40% drop in production over the next two years as it draws up rapid restructuring plans to deal with the upcoming slump.

"I will go on the record to say that travel will never, ever go back to the way it was pre-COVID. It just won't," Airbnb (AIRB) CEO Brian Chesky told Axios. "There are sometimes months when decades of transformation happen."

He predicts that vacationers will stay closer to home in the near future, largely limiting their travel to places within driving distance, though "people will, one day, get back on planes."