Cosmetics maker Coty (NYSE:COTY) has agreed to buy a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's make-up brand KKW for $200M, according to FT, though details on KKW's sales or profits were not disclosed.

The deal values the three-year-old company at $1B, slightly less than the $1.2B valuation Coty put on Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner's business when it bought a 51% cent stake last year.

All in the family... Shares of Gap soared nearly 20% on Friday after the retailer announced a 10-year deal with the Yeezy fashion brand of Kanye West, who is married to Kim Kardashian.