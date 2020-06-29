Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was selected as single vendor by Taiwan Mobile for 5G RAN, Core and IMS in a three-year deal worth ~€400M.

The deal will see Nokia provide its 5G RAN portfolio, including its Nokia AirScale Radio Access, products that will enable TWM to deliver market-leading 5G experiences to subscribers with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity. AirScale Radio Access is an industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution enabling operators to capitalize early on 5G.

Nokia’s 5G Core portfolio will provide TWM with a solid foundation to run at scale within dynamic cloud environments, with a sharp focus on scalability, automation and performance to quickly deliver new digital services that leverage the full capabilities 5G has to offer.