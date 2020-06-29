IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud infrastructure provider.

As per the new agreement, the company will migrate hundreds of additional applications over the next three years.

“With the rapid increase in the velocity and volume of data delivery requirements, it is important that our infrastructure provides scalability and resilience with a standardized security posture,” added Chad Moss, Chief Information Officer at IHS Markit. “Data security, integrity, and confidentiality across different jurisdictions are at the forefront of everything we do, and we will work with AWS to continue to deliver timely insights to clients in every corner of the world.”