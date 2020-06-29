Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) is up 21% premarket on the heels of executing an agreement with STC Biologics for GMP manufacturing of TZLS-501, an anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody (mAb) acquired from Novimmune in 2017, currently in agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

The company is simultaneously developing an inhalation technology, in collaboration with Sciarra Laboratories, for the direct delivery of TZLS-501 into the lungs using a handheld inhaler or nebulizer for treatment of patients with COVID-19.

TZLS-501 follows a dual mechanism by not only blocking downstream signaling pathways from membrane-bound and soluble IL-6 receptors, but it also rapidly depletes blood-stream levels of IL-6, the major culprit for cytokine release syndrome in lungs of COVID-19 patients.

Tiziana's objective is to submit an IND application for TZLS-501 in Q1 2021 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.