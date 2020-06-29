ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) has entered into binding agreements with Italy based FAAC Group to sell certain agta record and ASSA ABLOY businesses for €100M on a cash and debt free basis, in connection with the acquisition of the Swiss company agta record.

The divested business includes the agta record operations in the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Slovenia, as well as the ASSA ABLOY automatic pedestrian door business in France and the UK and agta record's high-speed door business located in France.

The divestiture is expected to close during 3Q20 and the acquisition of agta record is expected to close during July 2020 after all remaining closing conditions and the EU commission requirements have been fulfilled.