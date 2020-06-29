BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announces a private investment of $250M (€223M) by Temasek and other accredited investors, including an investment of ~$139M in ordinary shares and $112M investment in 4-year mandatory convertible notes.

Upon closing, investors will receive 2,595,996 ordinary shares in BioNTech, which will be subject to a 180-day lock-up agreement.

The mandatory convertible notes will come with a coupon of 4.5% per annum and a conversion premium of 20% above the reference price.

The investment is expected to close in early- to mid-August.