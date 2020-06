Stork, part of Fluor’s (NYSE:FLR) Diversified Services segment, will sell EQIN, professional equipment rental business in Europe to VE Partners.

"The intended sale is a positive step for both Stork and EQIN. It will allow both companies to focus on their core businesses while continuing to collaborate and work together to serve our mutual clients, and at the same time, providing Stork with greater operational efficiency going forward,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

The new company will continue to operate as EQIN.