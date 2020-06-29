BP agrees to sell its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5B, in a deal the company says enables it to meet its $15B target for agreed divestments a full year ahead of schedule.

BP says Ineos will pay a $400M deposit and another $3.6B on completion of the deal, with the remaining $1B to be paid in tranches in 2021.

BP's petrochem business is focused on aromatics and acetyls, and has interests in 14 plants in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

The company reportedly is in talks to sell a stake in the Khazzan natural gas field in Oman for at least $1B.