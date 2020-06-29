Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces five simultaneous product approvals in Japan by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare:

Tabrecta (capmatinib): an oral MET inhibitor for MET exon 14 skipping mutation-positive advanced/recurrent unresectable non-small cell lung cancer.

Entresto (sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate) in chronic heart failure.

Mayzent (siponimod fumaric acid) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Enerzair (glycopyrronium bromide, indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate) in asthma.

Atectura (indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate) in asthma.

The company has secured seven product approvals in Japan this year (Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy and Beovu for wet AMD).