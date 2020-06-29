CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Coordinating Commission of the National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals of Mexico (NIH) to conduct a COVID-19 clinical trial with leronlimab for severe and critically ill patients, with the potential to collaborate on additional COVID-19 trials.

Under MoU, CytoDyn will supply leronlimab at its expense, and both parties will proceed expeditiously to complete the mutually agreed protocol for this clinical trial.

The Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll only 25 patients.