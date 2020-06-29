Futures struggle for direction after Friday's selloff

Following a brutal selloff on Friday, U.S. stock index futures seesawed overnight as investors digested the latest coronavirus infection rates and what it will mean for the economy.

At the time of writing, Dow futures are up 128 points , the S&P 500 is ahead by 0.4% , while contracts tied to the Nasdaq are dipping into the red due to troubles at Facebook.

Over the weekend, coronavirus cases worldwide passed 10M, with more than 500K deaths (2.5M infections were confirmed in the U.S. and more than 125K deaths were from COVID-19).

On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also warned that the "window was closing" for the U.S. "to take action and get the coronavirus pandemic under control."