Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Enspryng (satralizumab) for the prevention of relapses of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), including NMO, in aquaporin-4 antibody (AQP4-IgG) seropositive adults and children.

NMOSD is commonly associated with pathogenic antibodies (AQP4-IgG) that target and damage cells called astrocytes, resulting in inflammatory lesions of the optic nerve(s), spinal cord and brain. AQP4-IgG antibodies are detectable in the blood serum of around 70-80% of NMOSD patients, and these patients tend to experience more severe disease. Although most cases of NMOSD can be confirmed through a diagnostic test, up to 30% of people living with the condition are still frequently misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Satralizumab is an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor inhibitor. IL-6 is believed to pay a key role in NMOSD inflammation.