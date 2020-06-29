Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) denies reports of a conspiracy at the company to see Carlos Ghosn removed from his position by having his arrest on financial charges orchestrated.

At a Nissan shareholder meeting, director Motoo Nagai said there are no facts to support the accusations seen in recent media reports and books.

Looking ahead, the Japanese automaker plans to cut its model range by about a fifth and reduce production capacity in order to improve profitability.