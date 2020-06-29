KBR's (NYSE:KBR) has been selected by Uruguay's sole refinery, ANCAP, for a strategic upgrade project.

As per the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for a 6,000-BPSD ROSE unit, allowing ANCAP the operational flexibility for changing market conditions while supplying higher-grade cleaner products and reducing its environmental footprint.

As the global market leader in SDA technology, KBR has licensed over 90% of the world's installed SDA capacity and continues to see a strong demand for ROSE technology globally.