With shares up over 120% from a March low, Guggenheim downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Michael Morris says that "the market is now pricing shares for blue-sky growth" with the Street expecting podcast "dominance."

Morris sees the valuation as unattractive even as the company "pursues attractive and achievable opportunities."

Guggenheim still raises its Spotify price target from $170 to $223.

Spotify shares have recently rallied after exclusive podcast deals with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian.