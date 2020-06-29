Credit Suisse updates its forecast for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q2 deliveries and production tallies.

"Amid recent reports of a very robust June for Tesla sales, 2Q deliveries could be in the range of 90-100k, vs. sell-side consensus 70k and likely buyside consensus in the 80k range. While expectations have clearly risen, to the extent Tesla posts 2Q deliveries in the 90-100k range, we believe it would be a positive for the stock," updates analyst Dan Levy.

Levy sees Tesla's Q2 deliveries comprising about 31K from China, just under 35K from Fremont and around 25K from the global inventory coming into the quarter.

He forecasts Tesla produced about 76K to 88K units during the quarter, and also says a profitable quarter for Tesla is less of a radical idea than it was a few weeks ago.