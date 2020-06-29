Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is up 7% premarket in reaction to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND application to initiate a Phase 1a/b clinical study of CG-806, an oral FLT3/BTK inhibitor, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The company intends to initiate the study in H2 in AML patients who have relapsed, are resistant or refractory to current treatment.

CG-806 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in patients with B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, who have failed or are intolerant to current therapies.