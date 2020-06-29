Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) collects more than 98% of its total rent payments from office tenants due June 1.

Rent collections for all tenants, including retail, were 94% in total.

By comparison, at May 28, BXP had collected 97% of rent payments from office tenants due May 1 and rent collections for all tenants were 93% at the time.

The REIT also discloses the sale of 455K square feet of Capital Gallery, a class A office complex in Washington, DC, to the Smithsonian Institution for ~$254M and expects to realize net proceeds of $242M from the sale.

BXP will continue to provide property management services for the Capital Gallery property and will keep ownership of 177K square feet of the property, which includes 157K square feet of office space, 20K square feet of retail, and a 465-space parking garage.

Also sold Annapolis Junction Building Eight, a 125,700-square-foot vacant office building, and two parcels of land at Annapolis Junction Business Park for a gross sale price of $47M; expects to realize net proceeds of $14M.

The company also said it's working with customers on repopulation of its properties; repopulation started in June in Boston, New York, and Washington, DC, regions; San Francisco and Los Angeles issued protocol for office-based worksites to prepare for repopulation of non-essential workers.