Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has millions of advertisers across the globe, says MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni, who figures the company's near-term revenue risk at less than 5%.

Kulkarni notes Procter & Gamble - the world's largest advertiser - likely accounts for less than 0.5% of Facebook's revenues. Procter & Gamble is in the midst of a review of its social media ad spend, and over the weekend a number of consumer brands decided to pull advertising off of Facebook.

Kulkarni suggests taking advantage of the volatility surrounding the headlines by buying dips, and maintains a Buy rating and $240 price target.

Shares are down 3.5% premarket to $208, now off about 15% over the last week.

Facebook - Dips usually worth buying