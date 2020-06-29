KKR (NYSE:KKR) will acquire an ~11.9% stake in Philippine power producer First Gen Corporation (OTCPK:FSGCY) through its tender offer for the shares.

The company accepts all 427M common shares of First Gen tendered by shareholders at the close of the tender offer.

Intends to acquire all tendered shares at a price of PHP 22.50 ($0.45) per common share on July 1, 2020, representing a total investment value of PHP 9.6B ($192.2M).

The acquisition follows a number of KKR investments in the Asia-Pacific region this year, including a $1.5B stake in Reliance Industries' digital platform business, a $650M investment in a Vietnamese real estate developer, and a $1.1B stake in Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s domestic wealth management unit.