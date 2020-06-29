American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Doug Parker told employees at a town hall meeting that the company expects to have between 10% and 20% more workers than needed in July of next year.

Parker indicated that avoiding furloughs will be difficult with revenue not coming back as fast as the company would like. He sees extra pilots being kept on due to the high cost of bringing a pilot back in off of a furlough situation.

Southwest and other airlines have also hinted at cutbacks after October 1.

American had more employees than any other U.S. airline at the end of 2019 with over 133K on the payroll.