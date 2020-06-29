Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announces the FDA 510(k) clearance and the first patient implants of the FIREBIRD SI Fusion System.

Designed to compress and stabilize the sacroiliac joint (also called the SI joint) during fusion, the FIREBIRD SI Fusion System is the first 3D printed titanium bone screw to launch in the U.S. for treating SI joint dysfunction.

Sacroiliac joint fusion is an important treatment option to reduce pain through a minimally invasive procedure that can enable patients to return to better function and quality of life.