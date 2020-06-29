Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, RHAPSODY, evaluating rilonacept in patients with recurrent pericarditis, inflammation of the pericardium, two layers of the sac-like tissue surrounding the heart.

The study met the primary endpoint, time to pericarditis recurrence at week 24, and all key secondary endpoints. Treatment with rilonacept, a subcutaneously administered recombinant fusion protein that blocks Interleukin-1α and Interleukin-1β signaling, resulted in 96% less risk in recurrent pericarditis events.

The company expects to file a supplemental marketing application in the U.S. later this year.

Rilonacept was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) who markets the med under the brand name Arcalyst for a rare inflammatory disorder called cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS). Kiniksa in-licensed rights in 2017 for diseases believed to be mediated by both IL-1α and IL-1β, including recurrent pericarditis.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.